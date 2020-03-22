They confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina and the total of infected amounts to 266

The Ministry of Health of the Nation confirmed today that are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 and that the number of infected increased to 266 people in all the country. So far they occurred four deaths for the advance of coronavirus.

In the statement they specified that of the new cases 8 are in the province of Buenos Aires, 12 in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 8 in Córdoba, 7 in Chaco, 5 Tucumán and 1 Misiones, a province that until now did not have.

Of the 41 cases, 17 correspond to people with a history of travel to areas with community transmission, while 11 are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Thus, the districts that have not yet reported cases are: Chubut, La Pampa, Catamarca, Formosa, San Juan and La Rioja.

So far there have been four deaths from coronavirus in the country. On March 7, a 64-year-old man who was admitted to the Argerich Hospital died; and on March 13, another 61-year-old man died in a private clinic in Resistencia, Chaco.

Last Wednesday, the third death was confirmed: a 64-year-old man who was at the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis, in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Yesterday was the fourth confirmation. This is a 67-year-old woman who was admitted to the Güemes Clinic, in the Buenos Aires town of Luján.

These new cases are added to the 67 that were known yesterday, where the first infected in Mendoza were revealed. Despite being one of the first provinces to shield its borders, it recorded its first five cases. The first, confirmed by the provincial authorities, was that of a 62-year-old woman, who was traveling in Italy.

This noon the president Alberto Fernández He again questioned those who violated mandatory quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and targeted those who left the country after quarantine was decreed. “More than 20 thousand people left Argentina when I warned them that there was a pandemic, and part of those are those who demand that we bring them urgently, we must end that, “he said.