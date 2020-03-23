They confirmed 36 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina and the total of infected amounts to 301

The Ministry of Health of the Nation confirmed this Monday that are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 and that the number of infected increased to 301 people in all the country. So far they occurred four deaths for the advance of coronavirus and this morning the first case of community transmission was known

In the statement they specified that of the new cases 5 are in the province of Buenos Aires, 11 in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 13 in Santa Fe, 3 in Córdoba and 4 in Chaco.

Thus, the districts that have not yet reported cases are: Chubut, La Pampa, Catamarca, Formosa, Misiones, San Juan and La Rioja.

So far there have been four deaths from coronavirus in the country. On March 7, a 64-year-old man who was admitted to the Argerich Hospital died; and on March 13, another 61-year-old man died in a private clinic in Resistencia, Chaco.

Last Wednesday, the third death was confirmed: a 64-year-old man who was at the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis, in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Yesterday was the fourth confirmation. This is a 67-year-old woman who was admitted to the Güemes Clinic, in the Buenos Aires town of Luján.

Meanwhile, Argentina this morning verified the first infection of a patient who had no travel history or close contact with someone who has been out of the country or with a patient. In other terms, This is the first positive case of community-transmitted coronavirus. The data was reported by the Undersecretary of Health Strategies, Alejandro Costa, in the daily report (No. 19) made by the Ministry of Health every morning.

“The community transmission is starting” Carla Vizzotti, Secretary of Access to National Health, announced this Monday what, strictly speaking, is a new phase of the expansion of the coronavirus in Argentina. The Government expected it. It was going to happen, as it happened in other parts of the world. According to Vizzotti, the community broadcast “is starting in the AMBA, some city of Chaco, Tierra del Fuego and Córdoba ”. Although the Government has not yet detailed where the first case of this type of indigenous contagion occurred, the Government analyzes the measures to be applied in each jurisdiction. Probably, they think of the Casa Rosada, this situation forces to stretch the total quarantine; if not throughout the country, in places where there is community transmission.

It is known that there will be infections and, probably, at a higher rate than what is being seen these days. What is sought with isolation, as explained by the Ministry of Health and infectious diseases throughout the country repeat, is that the health system is not saturated at this stage of community transmission.

The call Community transmission occurs when it is no longer possible to trace the origin of the infectionThat is, when the virus circulates among people who did not travel abroad or had contact with anyone who was abroad.

They are a new link in the chain of contagion started by people who brought the virus from another country. Those people passed the virus on to others, who fall into the “close contact” group. And these, at the same time, spread the virus to a group that is indicated within the “cluster transmission”.