The Ministry of Health of the Nation registered this Thursday 10 new deaths from coronavirus and 89 infections in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of infected in the whole country amounts to 2,669 and the fatal victims add up to 122.

Of the total number of cases, 845 (31.8%) are imported, 951 (35.8%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 448 (16.8%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

It was about two women: one 94 years old, resident in Buenos Aires City, and another of 76 years, resident in the province of Buenos Aires. The remaining was an 81 year old man, also a native of the province of Buenos Aires.

At night, the deaths of seven men were recorded. Three of them, aged 54, 79 and 92, residing in the Province of Buenos Aires, one of 85 years residing in the province of Mendoza; two others, aged 86 and 95, residing in the City of Buenos Aires (CABA) and another 69, residing in the province of Chaco. At the moment the number of deceased is 122.

There are 22 provinces with confirmed positives. Formosa and Catamarca are the only jurisdictions that so far have not presented patients with coronavirus.

In the morning report of the Ministry of Health it was reported that, of the group of affected, 48.5% are women and 51.5% are men. Likewise, the main affected age groups of the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years old, the average age being 44 years, while deceased patients have a 71 year old average.

In it they indicated that, during the Wednesday session, 2,083 new samples were made and Since the beginning of the outbreak, 26,457 diagnostic tests were carried out for this disease, which is equivalent to 583.1 samples per million inhabitants. The number of cases discarded until yesterday is 20,645 (by laboratory and by clinical / epidemiological criteria). To date, the total number of discharges is 631 people.

The Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, highlighted that the indicators in relation to the advance of the coronavirus in Argentina “they are stable ” and that, in that framework, “the less news we have, the better“

“Are good news. It is going to allow us this administration of the isolation and to scale the essential activities, depending on the epidemiological situation, “said the official, who specified that this week the fourth stage of the distribution of the anti-flu vaccine. “This week 100% of the PAMI provision is covered,” he said.

From the Ministry of Security of the city of Buenos Aires they indicated that, from the controls that began on March 20, 10,116 people were examined, of whom 732 were detained and 9,384 were delayed, notified or transferred to their homes. 205 vehicles were also reported to have been hijacked for violating the quarantine.

The 147, a number to report cases in which the isolation established by the national government is not met, received 15,934 calls. Yesterday also began the controls of mouthguards in shops and means of transport. The Government Control Agency applied 15 fines.

In the world, COVID-19 reached 2,113,226 people, of whom 140,371 and 537,475 managed to recover.