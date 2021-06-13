They confirm third positive case to covid after the return to the classrooms in CDMX

MEXICO CITY

There are already three confirmed cases of Covid-19 among students of basic education schools in Mexico City, who returned to face-to-face classes last Monday, June 7.

It may interest you: They ready back to classes at Edomex; more than 4 million students will return to classrooms

This was reported by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), through the Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City (AEFCM), which pointed out that this time it is about an adolescent who attends the third grade, in the Diurnal High School No. 61 “Olga Esquivel Molina” located in the Gabriel Ramos Millán Expansion neighborhood, of the Iztacalco mayor’s office.

The AEFCM announced that the school community of that campus began face-to-face activities in a hybrid mode and prioritized face-to-face care for students with the greatest need for support or educational lag, so most of the students continued with distance classes.

In response to the Guidelines on returning to school during the 2020-2021 school year issued by the AEFCM, the student himself informed the school authorities that he had had cold symptoms and that, according to the test carried out in the Iztacalco Pediatric Hospital, tested positive for SARS-COV-2, which was notified to the health and educational authorities to take the necessary precautions in order to safeguard the integrity of the school community, “read a statement.

As a preventive measure and on a voluntary basis, managers and parents determined to continue with distance classes, while epidemiological control actions are carried out on those who had contact with the minor.

On the other hand, the Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City announced that in relation to the second suspicious case of Colegio Williams in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, the result was negative and immediately the mother of the minor notified it this Saturday at health and educational authorities.

The AEFCM reiterated that the actions recommended by the Health authorities will be implemented, and permanent monitoring of public and private Basic Education schools that voluntarily decided to resume activities in Mexico City will be carried out.

* brc