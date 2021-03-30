They confirm the ThunderCats movie with a great director

After many rumors, it is official that Warner Bros. will make a live action movie about the legendary ThunderCats.

Warner Bros. just signed Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs Kong, Death Note) to take over the movie of the ThunderCats, which will be an adaptation with real characters (CGI) of the classic animated series of the 80s. The project is being developed by Dan lin by Rideback and Roy lee Vertigo, from a script by Simon Barrett.

The story is about a team of humanoid felines called Lion-O, Cheetarah, Panthro, Tigra, Jaga, Wilykit, Wilykat and Snarf who leave the dying planet Thundera in search of a new home for their kind. They settle on a planet known as Third Earth, where they fight Mumm-Ra and his old enemies, the Mutants, for control of Lion-O’s Sword of Omens.

Director Adam Wingard confirmed the news:

“I heard there was a script for Thundercats and it turned out that it was created with some of my producers at Death Note.” Said the filmmaker in a recent interview. “I asked them, I want to rewrite this script with my friend and frequent collaborator Simon Barrett. This is a great passion for me. No one on this planet knows or has thought about Thundercats as much as I do. They gave me the reins. I saw this as an opportunity to make a new kind of sci-fi and fantasy show movie that people had never seen before. “

“It has a rich mythology; the characters are fantastic. Colors. I want to make a Thundercats movie that takes you back to that 80s aesthetic. I don’t want to reinvent its look. I want them to look like Thundercats. I also don’t want to do it live. I don’t want him to look like Cats, I don’t want that kind of trouble, without disrespecting that director that I don’t intend to throw under the bus more than everyone else. I want to make a movie that you’ve never seen before. A hybrid CGI movie that has a hyper-realistic look and somehow bridges the gap between cartoons and CGI. That’s the starting point, and Simon Barrett and I are getting into the script now. “

Adam Wingard you’re right, you better look at movies like Avatar (2009) or Warcraft (2016) instead of Cats (2019), since the result is very different. But let’s hope he knows how to make a great movie and that it doesn’t look like the final result Death note which was very disastrous. Luckily with Godzilla vs Kong (2021), the director has redeemed himself.