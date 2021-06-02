They confirm the separation of Claudia Martín and Andrés Tovar – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In the midst of the success that the telenovela Fuego Ardiente is having, a project that is in its final stretch and where the actress Claudia Martín conquered the viewers with her character of Martina, her name monopolizes the headlines, this time, for a matter of his personal life.

As few times, during the shows section of the program Sale el Sol produced by her husband, Andrés Tovar, it was announced that the couple has been separated for a few months; This information was transmitted hours after the magazine TVNotas published on its cover an article about the alleged infidelity of the actor with another well-known actress. The separation between Martín and Tovar occurs a year and a half after their dream wedding, held in Oaxaca.

Almost at the beginning of the morning’s broadcast, the journalist Ana María Alvarado was in charge of denying the magazine’s statements, but confirming that the actress and the producer have been separated for several months: “This morning there was information that we want to tell you about. Our producer Andrés Tovar, from here, from Sale el sol and his separation from Claudia Martín, this is a fact, they have been separated for several months, he is not together, but there is no one, there is no third party in disagreement as the today in a magazine ”, he commented.

For her part, Joanna Vega-Biestro continued to reveal that it was the producer who shared his decision with them: “The reality is that he had the confidence to talk with us that we are his team, at the end of the day we are a family, when something happens, we tend to comment on it among ourselves and there was never talk of a third party in disagreement, no problem was ever mentioned ”.

The journalist continued to reveal why they had not made their decision public: “It is a separation with a lot of love, although it sounds difficult to believe, because they are two people who love each other so much that they decided to take different paths, but along the path of respect and love. . I think it is important to emphasize, especially because they were taking the necessary measures -because they have family too- to comment on it at the time, so it is important to clarify that what appeared on the cover today is not true “, He said.

Finally, Ana María Alvarado took the floor again to say: “Claudia and Andrés are loved very much, I had the opportunity to go to their wedding, each one will have their process, their mourning and we wish them both the best, clarified that there is no one else on the road ”.

Focused on her work as an actress, Claudia has rarely talked about her private life in front of the cameras; However, on her husband’s show she did it on a couple of occasions, such as during her visit in October 2019, a month after getting married to the producer. On that occasion, Martín was sincere and told why he never imagined himself dressed in white: “I really did not believe that I was going to get married, I did not see it as a plan or as a goal, I simply believe that it happened, being able to meet him to Andrés and knowing from the beginning that he is the love of my life, so for me it was like saying: ‘Of course I do! With you until the end of the world’. Right now we are in a process of rapport as a couple and I am enjoying it very much, ”the actress confessed on that occasion.