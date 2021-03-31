They confirm the second season of the series “Who Killed Sara?” – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

After the success of the Netflix series, ‘Who Killed Sara?’ It has been confirmed that there will be a second season and it will arrive sooner than expected.

Only a few days have passed since the premiere of the police thriller, since since March 24 it remains at number one and it has already been confirmed that there will be a second part, which will have more questions to solve and answers that were on the air in the first season.

And although the pandemic delayed the production of the series a bit, months later the actors returned to finish the first season and give it the immediate continuation with the second season, so it was announced that it will be on May 19 that this second part arrives. to Netflix.

In addition, it was announced that the cast in which we could see Carolina Miranda, Eugenio Siller, Manolo Cardona. Ela Velden, Claudia Ramírez, Alejandro Nones, Fátima Molina, Polo Morín and Leo Deluglio, to name a few, will be joined by 3 new actors, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega.

The first season showed the life of Alejandro Guzmán seeking revenge for the death of his sister Sara Guzmán, as he pleaded guilty under pressure from the family of his best friend and spent 18 years in prison, so his only objective is to discover Who Killed? to Sara?

However, Alexander did not expect that the search for the truth would lead him to find a much darker secret.