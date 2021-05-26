They confirm the fine of more than 23,000 euros to Miguel Bosé for trying to deduct personal expenses

MADRID, May 26. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid has dismissed two appeals presented by the singer Miguel Bosé against a court decision for attempting to deduct personal expenses as business expenses, including the purchase of hams, and the musician must pay a fee. fine of more than 23,000 euros.

Bosé, through the company Costaguana SL – a company dedicated to the management of the singer’s artistic activities – filed an appeal against the resolutions of the Regional Economic Administrative Court of Madrid.

The ruling confirms that the singer tried to include as expenses of this company some personal expenses, such as the purchase of Iberian products (ham or loin), the installation of a closed circuit television or repairs in the garden of his home.

In addition, it also tried to include the expenses associated with the renting of an Audi vehicle and other expenses related to the repairs of various automobiles, all of which were rejected.