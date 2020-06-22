© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Confirmation of the discovery of the remains of Gregory Morales, who disappeared near the base of Fort Hood, Texas

Military authorities have confirmed this Sunday that the human remains found last Friday in Killeen, Texas, where the Fort Hood base is located, are those of the young man. soldier Gregory Morales, disappeared near there in August 2019.

Vanessa Guillén also disappeared from that same military base in April, whose whereabouts are still unknown. [Los otros misterios sin resolver en la base militar donde desapareció la soldado de origen latino Vanessa Guillén]

Morales’s remains were discovered in a field near Florence Road on Friday morning, after special agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Command received information about the location of the body, explains a statement released by the Facebook account of that military base.

MISSING SOLDIER IDENTIFIED, REWARD OFFERED up to $25,000 to anyone with credible information concerning the… Publiée par III Corps and Fort Hood sur Dimanche 21 juin 2020

The authorities assure that Morales’s death is « Suspicious » and they offer up to $ 25,000 to « anyone with credible information about the circumstances » of it.

The investigators responsible for the case add that they have no reason to think that the Morales and Guillén cases have anything to do with it.

Morales was about to leave the Army when he disappeared from Fort Hood. That last name is the one he adopted after he married, while before he used Wedel’s.

He was last seen alive last night August 19, when he was behind the wheel of a private car, while a last « verbal contact » with him was recorded the next day, explains the statement from the Fort Hood base. At the time I was 23 years old.

The cause of death not yet confirmed, waiting for an autopsy to determine it, adds the note.

After disappearing, he was considered a deserter by the military officials, who stopped actively looking for him.

The cases surrounded by the mysteries of Morales and Guillén are not the only ones pending to be solved in Fort Hood. Other testimonies trace a even scarier picture.

« The same thing that happened to Vanessa happened to me, » a 21-year-old woman who did not want to show her face or give her name for fear of retaliation, told Noticias Telemundo. According to this testimony, a sergeant said « inappropriate things » to him. The young woman reported the harassment and two weeks later she was expelled from the Armed Forces.

« I know of other women who had the same thing happen, » she added. Five or six other people suffered similar stories, but the navy would never have done anything to resolve the cases, according to their version.

« I feel defeated. I couldn’t protect my son, « Gregory Morales’ mother told Noticias Telemundo a few days ago. He still did not know that the same week they would find the remains of this young man.