They confirm the death of 2 Venezuelans victims of the Surfiside tragedy

June 28, 2021

0

The Venezuelan ambassador to the United States appointed by the Interim Government, Carlos Vecchio, confirmed on the night of this Sunday, June 28, the death of two Venezuelans as a result of the partial collapse of one of the towers of the Champlain Towers in Surfiside, Miami, in the past Friday.

“We regret to confirm the death of Venezuelans Leon Oliwkowicz and Cristina Beatriz Elvira, victims of the Champlain Towers (Surfside) structural accident in Miami. From the Venezuelan Embassy in the US we express our condolences to his family and friends. Peace to his soul, “said Vecchio through Twitter.

We regret to confirm the death of Venezuelans Leon Oliwkowicz and Cristina Beatriz Elvira, victims of the Champlain Towers (Surfside) structural accident in Miami. From @EmbajadaVE_USA we express our condolences to his family and friends. Peace to your soul. – CARLOS VECCHIO (@carlosvecchio) June 28, 2021

0