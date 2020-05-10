In these moments where the vast majority are at home in quarantine, video games are the solution to entertain ourselves and hang out. And fortunately for the gamer world, some titles have been announced that are certainly exciting and are waiting to be achieved. But we are sure that you will want to run at this moment through Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, because you can play with RoboCop itself.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios revealed that popular pop culture enhanced robot will be available as one of the characters to choose in the expansion of the latest installment of the fighting video game. According to PlayStationBlog, Mortal Kombat developers took full advantage of this opportunity to give fans a unique experience.

In addition to having this eighties icon and presenting us with refreshing stories, we will have a chance to explore other new characters like Nightwolf, Fujin and Sheeva, as well as Shang Tsung’s return to this world.

To complete this great unique experience that will be playing chapter 11 of this improved franchise, have added scenarios to Stage Fatalities and bring back game modes like Friendships, mixing the classic of this video game that many gamers fell in love with the new that they have offered in recent years.

And if it wasn’t enough to get excited about the inclusion of RoboCop in the Mortal Kombat universe, Peter Weller himself –Who played the character in the first two movies– will come back to lend you his voice, so we are sure that you will have good memories listening to it while you have some good fights.

If you can’t stand the urge to spend the fortnight on Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, we tell you that will be available next May 26 and you can buy it right Around here. But while that day comes, Check out the trailer below with the announcement of RoboCop breaking butts hard and mercilessly:

Watch on YouTube

