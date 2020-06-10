coronavirus. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Controversy has generated the application or not of strict quarantines in several countries of the world as a measure to lower the rate of contagion by coronavirus.

However, the scientific evidence for now approves the method of total closings and blockages and this could be seen in two investigations that were published in the journal Nature.

One of the studies indicated that in six countries, including China and the United States, pandemic control policies had a great effect. In the United States alone, quarantine measures stopped 4.8 million more confirmed cases of Covid-19 and up to 60 million infections in total. In China, 285 million infections were prevented.

This research was led by Solomon Hsiang, director of the Global Policy Laboratory at the University of California Berkeley, and the researchers analyzed policies in China, France, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and the US. The researchers examined 1,717 "non-pharmaceutical interventions" in these countries with real-world data and used econometric methods to track the effects induced by these changes. Interventions included things like closing schools, declaring a state of emergency, banning travel, home isolation, and paid sick leave.

Together, such tactics prevented 62 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide.

In the second study, researchers looked at the number of deaths from Covid-19 in 11 European countries. They found that 3.1 million deaths in these countries were prevented with pandemic control measures.