They confirm that Miss Chihuahua tested positive for COVID-19 after revocation of permission in celebration of Miss Mexico 2021; event will continue tomorrow

The Secretary General of the Government, Luis Fernando Mesta, reported that only the representative of Chihuahua in the Miss Mexico contest, tested positive for COVID-19, so she was isolated from the rest of the group and PCR tests were performed on the rest of the participants and staff, all being negative.

This was pointed out after yesterday, municipal government inspectors revoked the permit to hold the event.

Yesterday the final of the Miss Mexico 2021 beauty pageant was held, in which Karolina Vidales, the representative of Michoacán, won, the Secretary of Government Luis Fernando Mesta, assured that the event will continue tomorrow.