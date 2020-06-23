We know that everything related to Marvel and Avengers It is a marketing gold mine because they are generally a success, well at least this has been demonstrated with the latest live action film versions and all related merchandising and licensing.

This powerful engagement is probably what they seek to capitalize on. Crystal Dynamics and Square Enixhouses behind Marvel’s Avengers, a new video game adventure action, with touches of role and cooperative, that according to various specialized media have exposed.

Marketing is reactivated

It is a title that has been known since last year, in fact during the Gamescom 2019 A presentation was made, but few new details have since been revealed.

The game somehow raised fans’ expectations not only because Marvel’s Avengers proposes some of the most recognized members of the hero group, but because it has shown a great gaming experience. Against him is that some reviews indicate that it has little or nothing to do with the versions seen in the cinema, something that could affect sales.

Marketing for the game was reactivated this week highlighting two aspects: it is confirmed that it will finally reach Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next September 4; In addition to that, a version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, although in this case the fans will have to wait for the end of the year.

Regarding this final part, an interesting aspect is that the companies behind the game point out that players who own the current generation versions of the game will be able to upgrade to the next generation version at no additional cost.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available on the # PS5 at launch and owners of the PS4 version will get the @PlayStation 5 version for free. More details at https://t.co/V7YRAtUNfK#Reassemble https://t.co/b3pfyPU39c – Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 22, 2020

A product with super powers

As we mentioned at the beginning of the note, Avengers is synonymous with success, the four films produced so far by Marvel Studios and Disney (They say they are all, but they have not closed the door to a fifth installment), they have raised more than 7,768 million dollars, only for box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

To this must be added a huge number of brands that have sought a link with this product of the training industry, just remember Audi, Starbucks, Samsung, Google, Puma, Adidas, just to name a few of them.

To give us an idea, according to Concave Brand Tracking, it is estimated that in Avengers: Endgame alone there was around $ 600 million in product placement, plus another $ 75 million in advertising for brands and that about 35 appear on the tape. different products.

In that sense, and considering these data, it is not surprising that they have good expectations regarding Marvel’s Avengers as one of the games that will seek to capitalize on the latest legacy of this franchise.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299