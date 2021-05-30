They confirm that Luis Miguel will appear in the last chapter of his series



Luis Miguel.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Everything indicates that the producers of the Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri bioseries, better known as Luis Miguel, they intend to continue adding successes to this production and according to new information, the same singer will make a cameo in the final episode.

It was in the Mexican program ‘Sale el Sol’ where one of the entertainment journalists took the opportunity to give the exclusive and reveal that Luis Miguel will act in the last chapter, and that it is a fact that there will be a third part.

“I have good information for you, exclusive. The third season of the bioseries has already been recorded and in the final chapter Luis Miguel will act”, Assured Álex Kaffie.

Exclusive to @saleelsoltv. Greetings, colleague. https://t.co/Pdlv8Gjjjb – Álex Kaffie (@Kaffievillano) May 27, 2021

Immediately the spirits flared, as fans have begun to speculate that the singer will make a brief appearance in the final part of the current season with the aim of keeping the public captive for the third installment where he is supposed to fulfill more scenes.

Likewise, the team of drivers continued to report that It will be next October when the third season is released and it will be the one with which the project concludes.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Micky’ appeared in the first season in a scene that reminded him of Baby O, his favorite place to party in Acapulco.

This Sunday, May 30, the last episode of season 2 of “Luis Miguel, the series” will be broadcast on Netflix and fans are already eager to see ‘El Sol’ writing a script as revealed, because seeing him appear in it will be quite a show.