They confirm that Joss Whedon threatened Gal Gadot with ruining his career – Tomatazos

In 2017 everyone knew that after the departure of Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) from the Justice League production – 41%, Joss Whedon (Avengers : Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%, The Avengers – 92%) took over the project, and the result was more than disappointing, but what we did not know was the bad treatment that the filmmaker gave to the actors, and that was allowed by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. We know all this thanks to actor Ray Fisher (Cyborg), who since last year has struggled to bring the truth to light.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Since the actor began his crusade against Whedon and the others he considers responsible for what happened in the reshoots of League of Justice, several rumors appeared, one said that Whedon threatened Gal Gadot (Fast and Furious – 53%, Fast and Furious 5in Control – 78%, Wifi Ralph – 91%) with ruining her career, and although the actress did not confirm that story, a new and extensive article by The Hollywood Reporter assures that it was true.

According to the outlet, Whedon had problems with all the actors, due to the substantial changes he made to Chris Terrio’s original script. It is said that, in addition to the main cast, Jeremy Irons was one of those who clashed with the director’s decisions. On the other hand, a “reliable source” ensures that Gal gadot questioned the changes made to her character, which contradicted what was established in Wonder Woman – 92% by Patty Jenkins.

The real conflict erupted when Whedon forced Gadot to record new lines that she disagreed with, The Hollywood Reporter says Whedon:

Also read: Bucky could be bisexual and other comic book highlights of the week

… threatened to damage Gadot’s career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. While Fisher refuses to discuss what happened to Gadot, a production witness who later spoke to investigators says that after a confrontation, ‘Joss bragged that he convinced Gal. He told her that he is the writer and that she is going to shut up and say the lines and that he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie. ‘

A few months ago the actress told Variety that she participated in the Warner Media investigation that ended with the firing of the director of her series The Nevers. On that occasion he did not give details and only said:

… I had my own experience with [Whedon], which was not the best, but I took action on the matter when it happened. I took it to the superiors and they took care of it.

The Hollywood Reporter article says that Gadot and Jenkins fought over the character and met with the then president of Warner Bros., Kevin Tsujihara.

Gal’s story is just one that has come to light thanks to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, but it is implied that all the actors have something to say about it. Jason Momoa was the only lead actor in League of Justice who openly supported Ray fisher when he started posting tweets against Joss WhedonBut Ben Affleck’s support for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign could be an indication that he too was unhappy with the manager’s treatment of the team.

Don’t leave without reading: Joe Manganiello Starts Campaign for a Deathstroke Series on HBO Max

Now fans can enjoy the original version of League of Justice, thanks to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign that convinced Warner executives to invest some money to give HBO Max a boost. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% had a much more positive reception from critics and the public, and has led to a new campaign, #RestoreTheSnyderverse, which seeks to give a new opportunity to the cinematographic universe planned by Snyder in the beginning.