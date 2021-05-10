They confirm multiple fractures in the face of Saunders after the harsh punishment of ‘Canelo’

He already said it as soon as the fight was over. The Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn warned in the first instance that Billy Joe Saunders he was going to be away from the rings for a long time due to the punishment received by Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and hours later the destructive power of the Mexican boxer’s hands was confirmed, especially the one that reached him from the bottom up midway through the eighth round and that prevented him from leaving in the ninth, giving the triumph to the fighter of Guadalajara.

“As soon as Canelo hit him, it was already seen that he had damaged his (right) eye socket. I think that since I couldn’t see the next round it was going to end very badly for Saunders, “said Eddie Hearn at the end of the fight, to which ‘Canelo’ added that he had quickly realized the damage he had caused his opponent.

He is a world class boxer. If he wants to continue boxing, there are great fights for him. We will back you 100%

Hours later, the worst of the forecasts was confirmed. As soon as he got out of the ring, the Briton was transferred to the hospital for a review and diagnosis, and to the hospital. John Peter Smith of Fort Worth (Texas, USA) confirmed that he was going to be operated on for multiple fractures in the orbit of his eye.

A defeat that will keep him away from the ring for a long period, but as soon as Saunders recovers, he should not get nervous and feel that he no longer has the support of his promoter, as Eddi Hearn pointed out, who assured that they will be by his side, make the decision you make. “He is a world class boxer. If he wants to continue boxing, there are great fights for him. We will back it up 100% ”.