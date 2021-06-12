They confirm another case of covid in schools; three campuses have closed

MEXICO CITY. There are already two minors who have tested positive for covid-19 after returning to face-to-face classes on June 7, while another continues as a suspect, because they have not yet been tested for SARS-CoV-2 detection.

Yesterday it was confirmed that the second positive case occurred at the Emma Godoy Daytime High School No. 241, located in the La Esmeralda neighborhood, of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

The Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City (AEFCM) He explained that it is a minor who is in the first grade, whose mother notified the campus authorities that her daughter had had cold symptoms and that, according to the test that was carried out, she tested positive for coronavirus.

As in the other schools, the secondary education community 241 decided, as a preventive measure, to continue with distance classes in which epidemiological control actions are carried out for those who had contact with the minor.

Previously, the Secretary of Health, Olive Lopez, had indicated that the minors with confirmed covid were three.

However, the AEFCM indicated that, in the case of the two suspicious events reported last Tuesday by the Williams School, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, one of them was negative, and the other, on the recommendation of his private doctor, the parents did not take the test. However, and at the request of the school, the mother promised to carry it out and report the result in a timely manner.

The AEFCM recalled that the first case for covid-19 registered in capital schools occurred in Tláhuac.

The epidemiological study is being carried out, the siege, the monitoring, the tests and the school communities are voluntarily deciding to continue online, ”said Secretary Oliva López Arellano.

DONATE EQUIPMENT TO HOSPITALS

During the announcement of the definitive closure of the temporary unit covid-19 in the Citibanamex Center and the delivery of recognitions to managers and personnel who worked in the place, it was announced that the private initiative will donate the medical equipment used in this space to strengthen the public health system of Mexico City.

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, indicated that ventilators, vital signs monitors, electrocardiographs, pulmonary ultrasound, furniture and hospital beds will be distributed according to the needs of each medical center and announced that part of them will be used to equip the Cuajimalpa and Topilejo hospitals.

On the other hand, Sheinbaum thanked the private sector for their support and praised the work of the health personnel (192 nurses and 683 doctors) who collaborated in the unit located on Avenida Conscripto, where nine thousand eight patients were treated for 413 days.

