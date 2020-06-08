▲ In the port of Bristol, in the United Kingdom, protesters demolished the statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slaver. They took her to the bay and threw her into the water in the middle of an ovation.Photo Ap

Afp and Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 8, 2020, p. 24

London. From Brussels to Budapest, London, Madrid and Rome, tens of thousands of people took to the streets yesterday in rejection of racism, in an extension of the wave of protests unleashed in the United States over the death of a black man suffocated by a white police officer. in Minneapolis.

Most of the demonstrations were peaceful, although in Britain a statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1874-1965), and a statue of slaver Edward Colston (1636-1721), were vandalized, and a similar fate in Belgium suffered a dedicated monument. to King Leopold (1835-1909).

In Madrid, some 3,000 protesters, according to local police, gathered outside the United States embassy; There they condemned the murder of George Floyd on May 25, repeating his last words: I can’t breathe.

In Barcelona, ​​hundreds filled the Plaza de Sant Jaume, where the regional government is located. With masks and keeping their distance, they put up posters in English to denounce racism in Spain and Europe.

The organization Black, African and Afro-descendant Community in Spain called for demonstrations in 10 cities in the country, from Pamplona, ​​in the north, to the Canary archipelago, off the west coast of Africa.

In Rome, a spontaneous mobilization gathered in the famous Piazza del Popolo thousands of young people who knelt silently, with their fists raised, for nine minutes, the time during which the policeman kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, until that he passed away. When they got up, they also shouted: I can’t breathe!

There was a large participation of African migrants such as Michael Taylor, originally from Botswana, who came with his entire family. I am a white African, and sometimes I feel fear and contempt just because I am a foreigner, he told the Afp news agency. Imagine what things would be like if you were black.

Morikeba Samate, a 32-year-old Senegalese, one of the tens of thousands of migrants who arrived in Italy after a dangerous journey through the Mediterranean, said: It is really hard to live here; they think we are thieves.

The protest in the Netherlands brought together thousands of people in the cities of Zwolle and Maastricht, respectively. In Budapest, a thousand nonconformists gathered near the American embassy.

In London, the day to condemn Floyd’s death and denounce racial inequalities in Britain began near the United States embassy, ​​where thousands of citizens gathered, most with face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Everyone knows that this is not just because of Floyd’s death, or because of what is happening in the United States, but because of racism around the world, said Darcy Bourne, a London student.

The protests were mostly peaceful, but for the second consecutive day there were clashes near Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offices. Some youths threw objects at the police, who deployed reinforcements to restore calm.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, warned that the violence is unacceptable and called on protesters to stick to the laws and maintain the two-meter social distance between each person, although most ignored the warrant.

Protesters damaged Churchill’s statue in central London, crossed out his last name, and wrote on it: He was a racist. They also hung a banner for Black Lives Matter.

In the west port of Bristol, the protest was more violent. Protesters tore down the statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slaver, amid a standing ovation from the crowd.

In the images published on social networks, protesters can be seen who seem to place their knee on the statue’s neck.

Historian David Olusoga told the BBC that the monument must have been removed a long time ago. “The statues say, ‘This was a great man who did great things.’ In your case, it’s not true. He was a slave trader and a murderer, “he assured.

The Colston statue was taken to the bay, where the nonconformists threw it into the sea.

It was not the only monument that suffered damage. In Brussels, protesters perched on the statue of former monarch Leopold II and shouted for compensation. In the sculpture the legend shame was painted with graffiti. Leopold’s reign is said to have cost the lives of more than 10 million Congolese.

In Hong Kong, about 20 people protested in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in front of the American consulate.