They complete a new arrest warrant against the ‘Mata Novias’

MEXICO CITY.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) issued an arrest warrant for femicide against Jorge Humberto ‘N’, alias the ‘Mata Novias’ who is in prison.

The agency detailed that the aggravated femicide of Yang Kyung María occurred on the night of September 21, 2014 in the Doctores neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

Investigative Police (PDI) agents went to the North Prison, where he has been since 2017, to notify him of the arrest warrant against him.

The ‘Mata Novias’ would have told the authorities, after learning of the femicide, that the woman had committed suicide.

Personnel from the #FGJCDMX completed an arrest warrant against an inmate, for the probable commission of the crime of aggravated femicide, registered in September 2014 in the Doctores neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office https://t.co/YaXOXYRdYa @Fridaguerrera pic.twitter .com / EHsi7oqXIo – CDMX Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) June 12, 2021

The arrest warrant against this subject was executed last Saturday, June 12.

It should be remembered that the ‘Mata novias’ was arrested in 2017 after being a fugitive for 10 months, even hiding in Guatemala, where he lived as a homeless person to go unnoticed.

