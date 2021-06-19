They compared him to Higuaín: unmissable memes about Lautaro’s ruling against Uruguay

They are the kings of creativity in their memes, from the mistakes that their players have they bring out the funniest ways to overcome frustration. So are the Argentines, who have suffered from seeing their players fail key goals in important tournaments and this time it was the turn of Lautaro Martinez in the 1-0 victory against Uruguay.

It was barely the 6th minute of the game, when Lionel messi He faced and took a powerful mid-distance shot to test Fernando Muslera’s gloves. The Uruguayan goalkeeper gave a short rebound and Lautaro Martínez was there to shout the first goal.

Ceeeeerca Argentina of the first! 😱 Messi took a left foot that almost ended in Lautaro's boots to push her.

However, the ball was a little behind him and he could not hook it to keep it in the empty goal. This unleashed content generators on social networks, who even dared to compare him with Gonzalo Higuaín, remembered for missing a clear goal play in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, and other important Copa América finals against Chile in 2015 and 2016.

Others compared him to Roberto Soldano, who was the Boca Junior forward. Lautaro is the best scorer that Lionel Scaloni, an Argentine coach, has had in his cycle. However, in the qualifying games and Copa América he was missing, with some important failures. This put him in the critical eye in his country.

-Do you remember Pipa Higuain? Went back! In the form of Lautaro Martínez! pic.twitter.com/gcjCNLp6iU – Esteban Fulanito 🇦🇷 (@EstebanFulanito) June 19, 2021

-Love what are you doing? Weren’t you playing a game?

-Yes, but Lautaro Martinez is attacking pic.twitter.com/OnedTYrc3f – Fran (@frabigol) June 19, 2021

I take out Lautaro // Metio Joaquin Correa pic.twitter.com/5zt1W4xxya – Fran (@frabigol) June 19, 2021

How am I going to tell my children that Messi depended on Lautaro Martinez to win a Copa America pic.twitter.com/P3VTNmKmng – Allvin AA (@Allvin_AA) June 19, 2021

Lautaro Martinez pic.twitter.com/Kxahca2KyG – Milagros Cañete (@miilagroscanete) June 19, 2021

Something happens to Lautaro Martinez 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/1CKRzJouyR – Pablo Perdomo (@ PabloPerdomo23) June 19, 2021

If there were fans on the court seeing what Lautaro Martínez was wrong pic.twitter.com/EFdcck6rDS – Barriletee_cosmico (@Barriletee_) June 19, 2021

Lautaro Martinez at Inter // Lautaro Martínez at the national team pic.twitter.com/7j7dwFOtiL – Ale🛸 (@ AleeRomeroo99) June 19, 2021