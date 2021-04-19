They commercialize the first 5G SA network in Europe | News | Infrastructures

They commercialize the first 5G SA network in Europe.

Ericsson, Oppo, Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone They have been the architects of the commercialization of the first 5G SA network with low latency and high speed in Europe, specifically in Germany. This project marks a milestone in the development of the new generation of mobile networks within the continent. Autonomous 5G is a more complete form of this technology and will be the architecture to which all 5G networks will eventually adapt. Theoretical latency is only 1 ms, which is a great improvement over that of the current non-autonomous (NSA), which is around 20 ms.

This network is also poised to unleash the full power of 5G and foster a wide range of applications in the near future. Will support network fragmentation (network slicing), which will allow operators to provide parts of their networks for specific use cases and offer different services to meet all needs.

Düsseldorf, Münster and Leipzig will be the first European citiesto receive 5G SA coverage, which means that residents or visitors of these cities who have an Oppo Find X3 Pro will be able to enjoy the benefits of the network after receiving the software updates.

As the only smartphone manufacturer involved in the project, Oppo has worked closely with Vodafone Germany, Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson to test the 5G SA network from different points in the three German cities that carry in testing since November 2020.

During the process, Ericsson provided products and solutions from its portfolio of Ericsson Radio System and its native 5G Core in the cloud for autonomous networks in order to help Vodafone build 5G SA networks in Germany. Then the network was tested with the Oppo Find X3 Pro terminal, which incorporate the mobile platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G.

Oppo is the first smartphone manufacturer to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform in a 5G SA commercial network in Europe. Drawing on his experience in this field, he has been involved hand in hand in the development and testing process with Qualcomm Technologies.

Regarding this project, Henry Duan, vice president and president of smartphones, Oppo, explained that “Oppo is proud to be the only provider of mobile devices that has participated in the commercialization of the first 5G SA network in Europe, thus fulfilling our commitment as a company to bring the most avant-garde technology to our users. As a 5G pioneer, Oppo will continue to work with industry leaders to empower access to 5G services by creating unique experiences for our users around the world. “

“Our 3.5 Ghz range 5G network is now completely independent of LTE technology. At the initially available locations, it will be possible to achieve latency times of 10 to 15 milliseconds, just as fast as the human nervous system. These ultra-low latency times will slowly reach consumers across Germany as we roll out more and more 5G installations. The first smartphones compatible with this technology are arriving, starting with Oppo Find X3 Pro. Together, we are making autonomous 5G a reality for our customers ”, explained the Vodafone Germany CTO Gerhard Mack.

“5G standalone brings huge benefits to both industry and users. With the fastest response times on the network, users can take advantage of real-time mobile communication. Combining our technological leadership and our aspirations for innovation with our ecosystem partners, Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies, we are at the next level of 5G, ready for Germany to build its digital future. ” Arun Bansal, President for Europe and Latin America, Ericsson.

“Qualcomm Technologies is delighted to be able to join Oppo, Vodafone and Ericsson in this pioneering work to bring a better 5G network to European users,” he said. Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm Europe / MEA. “This is an important milestone not only for Germany, but for Europe. Standalone 5G is a key step in the evolution of 5G that will bring new benefits to users and businesses alike, and we are proud to have worked with Oppo, Vodafone and Ericsson to make it a reality on a commercial 5G device and network. Standalone 5G brings fast speeds, increased efficiency, new levels of performance and scalability to 5G. “