They come to Netflix! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with series | AFP

Apparently the popularity of former members of the British crown, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan markle it rises like foam in the United States and it is now that they announce a new project that apparently will fulfill one of the dreams of both, this by collaborating with the platform of Netflix in a new series Will they shake royalty again?

After the hurricane of declarations of the prince harry and the controversial Meghan Markle each one of the steps they take makes the red lights of the press light up and not to mention the members of the British family.

The Dukes of Sussex, have significantly increased their popularity, which has consequently made them monopolize the spotlight and new doors have been opened for the “former royals”, now it is on the arm of Netflix with whom the couple will collaborate closely for the launch of a New serie.

It recently emerged that the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle are planning a new project with the streaming service, as it has been known, this would show content related to stories close to his heart related through Archewell, the new platform that several months ago will announce.

From the first Games in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute their own unique way of displaying resilience, determination and purpose.

You may be interested Meghan Markle sinks a famous agency, they declare bankruptcy

“It will be a window to learn inspiring stories”

This series will give communities around the world inspiring and moving stories of the competitors on their way to the Netherlands next year.

As the first Archewell Productions series with Netflix in collaboration with the Invictus Game Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the adventure to come or more proud of the Invictus community for continually inspiring global healing, human potential, and continued service.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

What will it consist of?

Made in collaboration with The Invictus Games Foundation created by Prince Harry as part of a personal project while still assuming his roles within the royal family.

That is why the plot will be called “Heart of Invictus”, the production will follow a group of the most recognized and extraordinary competitors from around the world, all war veterans who have been marked by traces or reversible injuries and who compete in various disciplines.

The purpose of the docuseries is to shape its way to the Invictus Game of the Haga 2020, which was postponed to 2022, in the presence of the pandemic.

So far it is known that Prince Harry will have a participation in front of the cameras in addition to being the producer of the series with the director and Oscar winner, Orlando Von Einsiedel and the producer Joanna Natasegara.

It may interest you They resign Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Do they have a replacement?

As for other details about this new project, it has also transcended the incorporation of a popular Hollywood producer to their team to help them in this same adventure that has had a slow process in their organization largely due to the presence of the health crisis.

Harry’s new jobs

What is a fact is that for Harry, this will represent a double job in addition to the one that became known several weeks ago about his collaboration in the company Better Up Inc., a company that offers virtual services of mental health therapists and coaches.

Now whoever was sixth in the line of succession to the throne, Henry Charles Albert David, in search of other income for himself and his family would delve into aspects related to “psychological well-being”.

It may interest you Where and how much will Prince Harry be paid in his new job?

The son of the deceased Diana of Wales and Prince Charles of England would seek to help and make a difference, to create an impact on the lives of other people, he told an American newspaper.