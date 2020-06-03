In the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the return to the new normal, a civil society organization launched the campaign “Let’s take care of those who take care of us” with the intention to raise funds and supplies to donate masks, face masks and antibacterial gel to the police elementss locally in the country.

“In these situations, the police are important in the chain of protection and care of citizens during confinement, that is why we believe that we believe it necessary that they should have the supplies to prevent infections and continue with their work,” said Doris Castillo. , researcher of Common Cause.

During the first phase of the project, the intention is to raise resources through bank deposits and donations in kind, so that the products are delivered in the states of Mexico, Morelos, Jalisco, Tamaulipas and the country’s capital, he added.

However, it is expected that with the increase in more contributions this plan can be expanded to other regions of Mexico, Castillo said in an interview with Forbes Mexico.

To deliver the material to the affiliates, The organization has coordinated with the local security secretariats to deliver the supplies., so that in turn said government entities distribute them among the elements, he clarified.

Until last week, they were delivered 5,000 mouth masks in Jalisco, as well as 1,500 masks in the State of Mexico, although the distribution will continue in the following weeks, indicated the representative of Causa en Común.

According to the total collection with cut until this weekend, there are 151,960 pesos; 8, 150 masks; 5,000 mouthguards and no antibacterial gel material.

In case someone wants to make a donation in kind you can write an email to [email protected], so that the citizen group can go to the place to collect the supplies, explained Doris Castillo.

“The campaign will continue for another week, seeing how the issue of contagion and the spread of viruses behaves. We have no limit or deadline for donations and there is no minimum amount, it is to stand in solidarity with the police and recognize the work, “he said.