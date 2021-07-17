They close the floor of a public hospital for a famous

Among the rain of congratulations, congratulations and best wishes for the celebrity Belén Rodríguez and her newborn, Luna, the criticism of the decision to close an entire plant of a italian public hospital to give them privacy. The union members have questioned the measure taken and used the opportunity to demand improvements in the conditions of the health workers of this staff. padua hospital now at the center of the controversy.

On July 12, and after having been seen in previous days visiting the Padua hospital, that famous Argentine with more than 10 million followers on Instagram went into labor prematurely. She herself shared the news on social networks. Shortly after, it became known, as published by Italian media such as Il Mattino and La Repubblica, that at that time the decision was made to close the entire plant to protect the privacy of the woman in labor and her family. The news has reached the ears of the unions and they have questioned its relevance.

“A organization ad hoc not justified in a public facility”, They denounce. From the FP CGIL union, Alessandra Boots has confirmed to Il Mattino that, indeed, they had received information that assured that they had had to organize in a special way in the hospital to, literally, “protect the privacy of a celebrity who chose Padua to give to light ”. Regarding exactly what was done in this regard, he specified that “we understand that a wing on the third floor, where Belén was hospitalized, has been closed and reorganized.”

Boots stressed the fact that this has occurred in a “public hospital, where the staff has been seen forced to expend energy in reorganizing a whole plant as well as for contain the presence of paparazzi “. An effort directed, he added, to respond to “unjustifiable specific needs”. It has also transpired that the employees were informed of the matter and that a poster was hung warning that the buttons on the third floor of the elevator were deactivated.

Others unions like Cisl and Uil They have also pronounced themselves making cost the paradox that a famous of the aforementioned stature chooses a public hospital to give birth and this one of the lowest salaries for health workers region of. Luigi Spada, from Uil FPL, explained that now that they are “a VIP hospital (…) the time has come to increase the wages of workers who contribute to creating this excellence. This exceptional workforce must be recognized, it cannot be the worst paid in all of Italy ”.

Fabio Turato, from FP Cisl, insisted on this complaint for Il Mattino, calling not to lose focus on what is important. “I think that, above all else, the fact that Bethlehem has come to give birth here is positive as it places the Padua hospital in the national news for high quality service. However, we must not forget that this high quality is linked to very low salaries ”.

On Spain experienced a similar controversy in July 2018 when Irene Montero she gave birth, also prematurely like Belén Rodríguez, to her two oldest children. Then it was said that the Gregorio Marañón Hospital had closed a plant. However, unlike what happened these days in Italy, that information it turned out to be a hoax.

