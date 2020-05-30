CDMX.- Mexico adds in the cut of this May 29 9 thousand 415 deaths by Covid-19, with 84 thousand 627 cases of confirmed infections of coronavirus, according to authorities from the Ministry of Health. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, also detailed that there are 38,846 suspected cases, although with 140,553 negative cases accumulated in the country.

For his part, the Secretary of Public Education, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán He explained in the same conference that the next school year 2020 – 2021, will begin on August 10 at all levels of basic education, yes and only if the traffic light of the various entities is in green. “The return to classes in basic education is going to be at a green light, that is the condition, we have reference dates in case there is a green light, but the condition, citing a famous spokesperson, is yes and only if we have the green traffic light The start date of classes for the 2020 – 2021 cycle is August 10, as specified there, on August 10 classes begin with all basic education schools in green, which includes early childhood, preschool, primary education and secondary. “

He explained that the program “Learn at Home” It ends on June 5, but teachers must carry out student evaluations, so the official closing date for the 2019-2020 cycle is July 6. “Next week, it is Friday, June 5, we conclude” Learn at Home “, but there are a number of jobs that teachers who call it the administrative burden have to do, because they have to close the course of 19 – 20, they have to do the evaluation of each one of their students and the course 19 – 20 will end on July 6, but this is because of all the burden that teachers have to do, from June 6 children will not they will have no content to be evaluated later or any questions within what is shown on television or the internet. “

He pointed out that these dates refer only to basic level education and that a higher level is expected to start a course for students who were unable to attend virtual classes on August 3. “In upper secondary education, there will be the beginning of the 2020-2021 cycle with the remedial course and the leveling of all those students who either did not have the Internet or had problems not taking all the subjects, because it is not like basic education, but that there is a teacher per subject, then they will start the course on August 3, those who are lagging. “

For higher education, Secretary Esteban Moctezuma mentioned that there is an agreement with ANUIES not to start the next school year before September 7. “For example, UNAM announced that it will open on September 21 and those decisions are autonomous because they are about higher education.” Finally, he added that because Aprende a casa has been successful among basic education students, the Ministry of Public Education will create a television channel with educational content that complements what children learn in classrooms. “It will be available to all children who want to complement the education they have at school. Aprende en Casa ends on June 5 and they will continue playful courses all the time until they reach the remedial course at the beginning of the cycle.”

Regarding the entrance exams to upper secondary education, the Secretary of Education said that more details of the dates and places of application of the Comipems exam will be published later.

Finally, I explain that due to the success of “Learn at Home”, it has been decided to create the television channel where there will be educational content that complements the lessons taught in schools. “For all the boys and girls, educational, fun and playful content will continue throughout the summer to complement the school year,” said the secretary.

