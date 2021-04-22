They claim to have stolen the designs of the MacBook for 2021 and ask Apple for a ransom of 50 million for not publishing them | Technology

The cybercriminal group REvil claims to have stolen the blueprints of the latest MacBooks that Apple will present this year. They threaten to post them on the dark web if they don’t get a ransom for them.

The same week that Apple held its Spring Loaded event, the company appears to be the victim of a ransomware attack through one of its vendors. Quanta Computer, a Taiwanese manufacturer has suffered the attack in which they have stolen confidential information, according to information from the cybercriminal group.

The REvil group, specialized in this type of malware, reports in an own blog published on the dark web about their criminal activity: they usually provide information about their latest attacks, who their victims are, the amount they are asking for as a ransom and the sensitive data that would be published if the money is not received on time. This is where Apple is claimed to be the last company to be asked for a $ 50 million ransom.

In that blog, REvil explains that Quanta Computer has been the initial victim. This company is one of the main suppliers of Apple, they manufacture a large part of the brand’s MacBook laptops. For this reason, they have the plans of the new devices on their servers. Quanta Computer Inc. has confirmed that it suffered a cyber attack, but does not acknowledge that confidential data was stolen.

The online magazine The Record shares this screenshot of the cybercriminals’ website where they talk about the robbery of Quanta Computer. The Asian manufacturer would have refused to pay the ransom, so REvil has decided to change its target and claim the $ 50 million to Apple.

The group threatens to continue publishing more plans of the latest MacBook every day until the technology giant makes the payment, having May 1 as the deadline. At the moment, more than 21 screenshots of the plans have been published, which are quite realistic. In them you can see designs with the components of the laptops, they are even signed by John Andreadis, the Apple designer, dated March 9, 2021.

“Our team is negotiating the sale of large amounts of confidential drawings and gigabytes of personal data with several major brands,” explain REvil operators. Quanta Computer not only works with Apple, its clients also include companies such as HP, Dell, Microsoft, Toshiba, LG, Lenovo and many others.

Dmitry SmilyanetsRecorded Future cyber threat analyst clarifies that it is the first incident in REvil’s criminal record in which the group has publicly requested ransom after the attacked company refused to pay. “This is a new approach to the double extortion naming and shaming technique, where the threat actor engages with affected third parties after the failed attempt to negotiate ransom with the primary victim.”

In the last month, according to Bleeping Computer, REvil has staged a hacking wave demanding extremely high ransom demands from companies like Acer (50 million), Pierre Fabre (25 million) and Asteelflash (24 million).

Now the ball is in the court of Apple who can confirm or deny the attack and if it is true, decide if you pay the ransom or risk having your designs published months before the usual presentation of the MacBook.