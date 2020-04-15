WWE wrestling is an attractive form of entertainment today. Thanks to its popularity, the franchise has been present in video games for several years. Unfortunately, the results of the last installment have not been as expected, which has given the WWE 2K series a bad reputation in the last year, unfortunately, this is compounded by a recent rumor that the next installment was canceled and that there will be changes between WWE and the 2K distributor.

User Justin Leeper (via Comic Book), who worked on some installments of SmackDown vs. Raw posted a video on YouTube revealing that WWE 2K21 will not arrive later this year, as it would have been canceled. “I have heard from reliable sources, and truly believe it, that WWE 2K21 has been canceled. There will be no game this year, “said Leeper.

According to the information, it seems that WWE and 2K will change their agreement regarding the license of the wrestling series, since the new installment of the WWE 2K series was canceled, but that does not mean that there will not be a new title of the franchise. Leeper says that there will be a change in the developer in charge of the title. “2K will publish a different type of WWE game from a different video game developer than Visual Concepts,” Leeper said.

Given this, Comic Book contacted 2K to ask about the veracity of this information, but a spokesperson for the distributor only mentioned that they do not comment on rumors or speculation.

What about WWE 2K? Will the next installment be canceled?

It is important to remember that the most recent installment in the franchise, WWE 2K20 was not very well received mainly due to having significant performance errors that ruined the experience. This may be one of the factors that caused the game’s poor sales performance and ultimately caused 2K and WWE to change their agreement.

Besides, we remind you that months before the premiere it was announced that the delivery would no longer be developed by Yuke’s in conjunction with Visual Concepts, but only by the latest developer, which generated some uncertainty, especially since Yuke’s had been in charge from the longtime WWE video game franchise that would now create its own fighting game.

The information about the cancellation is unofficial, so we recommend you take it as a rumor. We hope to know more about it as the year progresses. There will likely be more information around August, the month in which the cover of last year’s installment was revealed.

What do you think about this possible cancellation? Do you think there is a change in the developer in charge of the series of fights? Tell us in the comments.

WWE 2K20 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more news about him by checking his file.

