Star Wars is a franchise that is not limited to the world of cinema. One of the divisions that have achieved the best results at present is videogames, thanks to the good work Electronic Arts is doing with IP. Unofficial information circulates on the internet indicating that the company is working on 2 new projects and it seems that very soon one of them will be presented.

Thanks to a leak on the PlayStation Store we know that there is a new project in the franchise in the offing, called Project Maverick, which is speculated to be in charge of Electronic Arts, specifically EA Motive. The video game company has not shared details about this game, it seems that we will only have to wait a few more days to know it.

We say this because Bespin Bulletin, a Star Wars-focused Instagram account claimed that Project Maverick will be revealed next Tuesday, June 9. Unfortunately, the account did not delve into details.

In case you missed it: PlayStation Plus members can download Star Wars Battlefront II for free.

What do we know about Project Maverick?

The information may seem unlikely to many, mainly because EA Play Live 2020 will take place several days after that date, and even the date of the event before being delayed (June 11) does not match. However, there is a possibility that Electronic Arts’ plans are to reveal Project Maverick before its event.

However, we inform you that it is not the first time that we know of Bespin Bulletin. When it was announced that Electronic Arts would no longer work on Star Wars Battlefront II, we learned through this source that the company is not preparing a new title for this sub-series.

So far we know that Project Maverick could focus on Star Wars combat ships. It recently leaked art from the game into the PlayStation store, suggesting that Electronic Arts might be ready to reveal it. we will keep you informed.

What do you think about it? Do you think we will soon know about Project Maverick? Are you interested in the theme of ships? Tell us in the comments.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, then you may be expecting Star Wars Episode I: Racer, which would be re-released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in May. However, the title was recently delayed due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). You can find more Star Wars news by checking this page.

