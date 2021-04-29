They claim that the narco is behind the murder of Alex Quintero and point to Alfredito Olivas’s father

The relationship between drug trafficking and regional Mexican music is no secret. The declared violence of capos to some singers either.

Valentín Elizalde, in November 2006 and after a concert in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, was shot while he was aboard his truck. More than 70 shells were found at the site. The then Attorney General’s Office adjudicated his murder to the criminal group Los Zetas.

K-Paz de la Sierra vocalist Sergio Gómez was kidnapped and killed after singing at the Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Michoacán. His body, which showed signs of torture, was found on December 3, 2007 on the side of a road.

But there are two recent cases that have shown that the attacks continue. This Monday, El Blog del Narco published an article stating that on the orders of Alfredito Olivas’s father, Alex Quintero, a narcocorrido singer, was executed. However, this claim has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Last week it was reported that the bodies of Irving Alejandro Olivas Rojas, his wife, and their 1 year and 8 month old son were found. The family of singer Alfredo Olivas was shot while traveling in a truck in Zapopan, Jalisco. Authorities found the couple’s eldest daughter and her nanny alive, but with gunshot wounds.

According to El Sureste, the attack took place around noon in the Periférico Poniente, in the San Juan de Ocotán neighborhood, near an exit from Guadalajara. Irving Olivas, his two children, wife and babysitter would be inside the 2021 Cadillac Escalade truck when a group of armed people shot them.

It was reported that the car was traveling through an underground return when it was attacked, the driver lost control of the truck and collided with a post and the retaining wall.

During the early hours of this Sunday, Alex Quintero Navarro, singer of corridos, was riddled with firearms at a private party. The 22-year-old victim was killed.

Originally from the same city where he died, the singer was transferred to the emergency area of ​​the General Hospital of Ciudad Obregón. However, he arrived without vital signs

The homicide occurred in a home located within the Casa Blanca subdivision, in the municipality of Cajeme.

The attack took place at approximately 03:45 am at the home located between Casa Blanca Boulevard and Agua Azul Street.

The other two victims, who survived, were identified as Roberto Antonio “M” and Abraham Heliodoro “V”, aged 21 and 17, respectively. They were also taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The heavily armed men stormed the house, shot and killed Quintero Navarro and wounded the other two men. According to El Universal, the alleged assailants escaped aboard a gray Ford Escape vehicle and a white truck.

The El Occidente media reported that the attacks against Alfredo Olivas and his family began in 2015, when the singer appeared at a concert in Parral, Chihuahua, where he was shot but survived. In 2018, the singer’s father was injured by a gunshot wound when he was attacked in front of his house.

Days after this first attack, while the wounded man was recovering at the Santa María Chapalita hospital in Zapopan, armed men tried to enter to kill Olivas’s father. The subjects were repelled and died.

According to local media, the family altered the scene by lifting the caps that were left from the confrontation against Alfredo Olivas Valenzuela, called El Chapo Alfredo.

On December 31 of the same year, the attacker was blamed for being the head of a criminal group in Sonora. By means of a blanket hung on a bridge that crosses López Mateos avenue, in Zapopan, he was held responsible for the deaths and violence in the south of the aforementioned state.