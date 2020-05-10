Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

For some years now, Blizzard has been rumored to be preparing for the remastering of Diablo II, which originally debuted 20 years ago. The company has repeatedly denied working on it and some fans have given up hope of seeing it after BlizzCon 2019 was not revealed, despite rumors. However, today information emerged that could lift their spirits, since it indicates that we could see it before the end of the year.

The French site Actugaming claims to have important information about the Diablo II remastering. According to the report (via Wccftech), the remastering is real and would be called Diablo II Resurrected. It is not yet known when the project would be released, but it is believed that Blizzad will report on it at Summer Game Fest or BlizzCon 2020. What is known, however, is that the game would debut in the last quarter of 2020.

Will Diablo II Resurrected come true?

As it is a rumor, we recommend you take this information with reservations. However, the clues that the project is a reality are strong. We say this because since last year it was already rumored that it would be announced at BlizzCon 2019, along with Diablo IV, but in the end only the latter was announced, which suggests that Blizzard kept the surprise of the remastering for 2020, which, Incidentally, it is when the title turns 20 years old.

Also noteworthy is the possible date of disclosure. Blizzard is considering whether to hold BlizzCon 2020, which is in danger of being canceled by the coronavirus (COVID-19), in other words, it is very likely that for this reason they decide to reveal the game at Summer Game Fest.

It is important to say that the Actugaming reporter, according to Wccftech, has leaked true information before receiving official news from Blizzard. So it was with Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, which were announced at BlizzCon 2019.

What do you think of this information? Do you think Diablo Resurrected is on the way? Tell us in the comments.

On the other hand, we remind you that Blizzard has already denied the development of this project several times. Even last year they showed that it would be very difficult to work on a remastering due to the loss of original material. If you want to know more about the Diablo franchise, we recommend you check this page.

