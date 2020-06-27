The result of the investigation would prove that the infection was circulating long before it was recorded (. / Sebastiao Moreira / File)

The University of Barcelona (UB) SARS-CoV-2 detected in sewage samples collected in that Spanish city on March 12, 2019, which means that the coronavirus was already present a year before the pandemic was declared (March 11, 2020) and the health crisis in Spain will break out.

The result of the investigation would prove that the infection was circulating long before it was known, according to a statement released by the UB this Friday.

The Spanish Government declared a state of alarm on March 14 and approved severe measures to restrict the movement of the population and social and economic activities to contain the contagion.

The Health Ministry reported yesterday three deaths and 157 more infected, up to 28,330 deaths and 247,486 cases in total since the epidemic began.

The UB experts weekly studied samples obtained from two wastewater treatment plants of the regional capital of Catalonia, under the premise that there are large amounts of the coronavirus genome in the stool.

« The SARS-CoV-2 genome levels clearly coincided with the evolution of COVID-19 cases in the population, » explained the coordinator of the work, Albert Bosch.

However, having found the presence of viruses before cases were diagnosed shows, according to specialists, that many COVID-19 infected could have been mistaken for flu sufferers in primary health care services.

« Having detected the spread of SARS-CoV-2 a month in advance would have allowed a better response to the pandemic, » according to Bosch.

The Madrid region announced today that it will monitor 300 points of the wastewater network, 45 in the capital of Spain, to detect the coronavirus, since its elimination by faeces allows its incidence to be known early, as other countries are already doing Europeans.

