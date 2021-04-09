They claim that Mayorkas seeks ICE to toughen deportations



Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Photo: Brad Barket / Getty Images

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, is against the Immigration and Customs Control office (ICE) disappears, but in favor of reinforcing the actions against illegal immigrants.

“I am one hundred percent against the abolition of ICE”he told agency employees. “It is the opposite of what I think should happen. I believe that we must strengthen our policies and practices and communicate more effectively what we do and why we do it ”.

According to the Washington Times, Mayorkas participated in a forum with employees of the immigration agency, after pressure from them, to whom he expressed his support for the work they do.

“(They have) a noble mission,” said the official, who expressed being prepared to confront sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with ICE in the immigration law enforcement.

It was added that Mayorkas is in favor of prosecuting some undocumented immigrants through judicial processes for crossing the border without documents, something that exists in the law if that person has crossed more than once without permission.

“I see cases now in which we apprehend and deport people that I believe should be criminally prosecuted.”, I consider.

The official is a former refugee who arrived as a child with his parents from Cuba and indicated that he is also working on a plan on deportations.

“Mayorkas said he is working on a new set of deportation guidelines to govern how and when officers can arrest and attempt to deport undocumented immigrants.”, it was added.

Under current guidelines, ICE agents target new immigrants and people who pose a danger to national security.