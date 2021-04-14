They claim that Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel, died in 1986



Photo: Steven Lawton / Getty Images

The life of Luis Miguel He has been chiaroscuro: he has been tremendously successful, but his personal life has had many ups and downs, he has been almost bankrupt, and tragedies have painted his achievements black.

The singer’s career, who was reborn in 2018 with Luis Miguel La Serie, which will broadcast its second season this April 18 on Netflix, will be reviewed by the authors Javier León Herrera and Juan Manuel Navarro, who have just launched Oro de Rey. Luis Miguel La Biografía (Aguilar, 2021), which follows the life of the interpreter during the last almost 30 years, after the death of his father, the controversial Luis Rey.

This book recalls the most severe crises that the interpreter born on April 19, 1970 has gone through. Since his economic disasters, the financial rescue carried out by several Mexican businessmen and their most painful separations, but one of the most severe was definitely the disappearance of his mother Marcela basteri, about which a series of legends and lies have been written, the authors warn.

“The conclusion is the information that we have for many years, which unfortunately Marcela passed away a long time ago and everything that does not assume and respect that is to enter a field where information or fake shows can be provoked that what they do is hurt the sensitivity and pain of their children ”, emphasizes Herrera.

“In the book you really realize what happened, we can say that he died in 1986 of unnatural causesIn Madrid, Spain, in the book you can give an idea of ​​how and when, but we don’t want to go into very morbid details; Luis Miguel at the time contacted people to do an investigation and he really realized what happened ”, adds Navarro.

Journalists are experts on Luis Miguel; They began to investigate his life since the 90s. Herrera published Luis Mi Rey (1997) and, as a team, both launched Luis Miguel: La Historia (2018). Now they return to the sideboards to close the trilogy about the singer with Oro de Rey: Luis Miguel La Biografía.

BY: Rebeca Pérez Vega