They claim that Marc Anthony sells his house in Miami for 22 million dollars – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- Singer Marc Anthony sold his oceanfront mansion in Coral Gables, a city neighboring Miami, for more than $ 22 million, a sum less than the 27 million he was asking for but more than the 19 million he paid in 2018 for be its owner, reported this Saturday the specialized site Realtor.com.

The Mediterranean-style house, located in Cocoplum, the most exclusive area of ​​Miami, had been for sale since last September.

No media reports who the buyer of the mansion is.

Real estate company Douglas Elliman points out the possibility of “adding an additional floor or a rooftop service area” and stresses that it is a “perfect mixed space for restaurant, hotel and shops.

According to Realtor.com, a real estate news portal, the award-winning Puerto Rican salsa singer, Jennifer López’s ex-husband, with whom she had two children, received $ 22.4 million for the so-called Villa Costanera, which previously belonged to Hilda María. Bacardi, from the family that created Bacardi rum.

Designed by Rafael Portuondo, the home has a living area of ​​20,546 square feet (over 1,900 square meters) and is situated on a 1.3 acre (half hectare) property.

It has 12 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and two toilets, a formal living room and dining room, a family room and a eat-in kitchen and the master suite has a bedroom, living room and two bathrooms.

In addition to a lift, a wine cellar and a gym, it has a summer kitchen, covered terraces, a heated pool and a spa.

Anthony, 52, is a winner of three Grammys and seven Latin Grammys and has sold 12 million albums worldwide.