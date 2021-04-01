They claim that LuisMi knows the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, but will never reveal it

I have no evidence of any nature that Luis Rey could tell him anything and even less in his agony because he was in a total and absolute induced coma from which he never woke up. [Luis Miguel] he hired private investigators, there were more, not just Israelis, there were some other nationality, and based on all that a file was drawn up, “commented the writer.

Luisito Rey and Marcela Basteri had three children: Luis Miguel, Alejandro and Sergio. (Taken from the book Luis mi rey, by Javier León Henera, Ed. …)

Javier León Herrera dismissed the possibility that Honorina Montes, the famous Argentine homeless, could be the missing mother of “El Sol”.

“It is impossible that it is Marcela, but when you listen to her, the first thing you deduce is that she is not only a Spanish woman but also an Asturian woman, as it was evidently shown shortly afterwards. […] Unfortunately, it will not seem like Marcela, the best favor that we can do both to her and to her children is to respect her memory and pray for her, and there is no more, “he concluded.