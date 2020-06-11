Recently, the host Laura G gave something to talk about after revealing during a broadcast of the program Venga la Alegría, of which she is part, having had an “affair” with a “wrong person” for which she pointed out that she had been heavily judged, so Internet users related their statements to the journalist Loret de Mola.

Users linked their statements with the communicator, after the scandal that they starred in 2011, when both were caught leaving a cabin together, because Loret was married to his still wife, Berenice Yaber Coronado.

However, a person who works in the production of the TV Azteca morning newspaper, affirmed that the presenter’s confession was prepared with the aim of cleaning up her image after that scandal, during an interview for TVNotas.

According to the source, the 33-year-old presenter decided to speak on the subject after VLA producer Dio Lluberes warned her that her place on the broadcast was in danger because for months it has been one of the worst rated by the public. in market research carried out by the television station to find out the opinion that people have of its cast.

“From the outset, because the public does not forget that she messed with Carlos Loret de Mola, this being a married man,” he said, referring to the reasons that have positioned her well among the audience.

Likewise, he added that people took a grudge after Araceli Ordaz “Gomita” exposed the mistreatments that she put her through when they worked together on the Sabadazo program, which is why in January Laura G was also forced to apologize to her in full program at the request of the producer.

However, the informant states that she had been asked to invite her to the morning office to iron out rough edges, but she did not agree, so “they had to resort to discussing the scandal with Loret.”

However, he assures that although Laura G “cried and tried to become the victim”, she did not convince the public, who criticized her on social networks, for which she affirms that “her position in VLA is hanging by a thread.”

