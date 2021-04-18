They claim that Kimberly Loaiza was ignoring Kenia Os, on video! | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness It appeared again as a trend on social networks after it was stated in a video that it completely ignored Kenya Os.

However, it should be noted that it was not his person who Kimberly Loaiza the young musical artist decided to ignore, but rather one videos that were being shared on Tiktok.

It was through the Es Neta channel that they shared this video and exposed the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja, the well-known celebrity of social networks Kimberly loaiza, the video was titled “Kimberly Loaiza decides to ignore Kenia Os in Tiktok”, we will share it with you right away.

It is from minute 7:50 where he begins to talk about the most important note in the video, which is precisely from Kim Loaiza.

It should be clarified that the alleged conflict in which the names of Kenia Os and Kimberly Loaiza were once again involved were not directly or that they themselves commented on a specific topic.

However, it has been the same Internet users who decided again to make comparisons between the two and incite other Internet users or perhaps the followers of the young stars who were again in conflict, as has happened constantly during their separation as a team.

If you are an admirer of the interpreter of “Do not be jealous” you will know that recently she launched a challenge on Tiktok for her fans, because her husband JD Pantoja did a similar dynamic where he proposed to use one of his most recent hits for the tiktokers to dance with his background song, as a result he would give a thousand dollars to the winner.

This same idea seemed interesting to La Lindura Mayor, she took advantage of the same idea of ​​her husband and invited her fans to use the audio of her song “You Lost Me Remix“, although she, unlike the father of her two children Kima and Juanito, would give away two thousand dollars, one thousand for the first place and 500 and 500 for the second and third place.

Immediately several of her admirers began to carry out the challenge that Kim Loaiza had requested, however, perhaps as a joke, some Internet users began to use Kenia Os songs to label Kimberly Loaiza, the singer and businesswoman had to see each one of them. the videos where they tagged her so it is more than obvious that they also saw them.

Something that was mentioned while they were sharing the images of the edited videos is that the voices of both did not sound bad, so it would be quite interesting if they released a song together, which surely many see as something almost impossible.

What happened is that he simply ignored the videos where a melody came out that was in fact the Kenia Os roast or images of her in the videos with songs by Kim Loaiza, without commenting or reacting, he completely ignored them.

It is more than clear that the fact that Pantoja’s wife “has ignored” everything related to Kenia Os does not mean that she ignores her per se; So far the video has more than 10 thousand views and 71 comments, among which the displeasure of some fans for the interpretation given to the news stands out.

For some netizens who commented on the publication of the video of Es Neta, it seems to them something more than tired to continue “entangling” the names of both one and the other, because even though they were working together for a while, from the moment they separated both Kim and Kenya managed to continue with their lives and become popular and successful in their respective areas.