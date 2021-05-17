They claim that Kimberly Loaiza is hiding from her fans!

They claim that Kimberly Loaiza is ashamed of her fans! | Instagram

A recently shared video on Youtube where it is stated that the musical artist Kimberly Loaiza hides from her fans, because she decided to move away a bit and hide, is it true?

It was on the Es Neta channel where this information was shared, surely more than one of the admirers of the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja they were shocked and perhaps even a little annoyed by the way the driver Iván Plascencia handled the information.

On May 15, two days ago, this video was shared, which is titled: “Kimberly Loaiza hides from her fans so as not to give photos! Juan de Dios in trouble?” find it from minute 6:50, we’ll share it with you right away.

For more than six years that Kimberly loaiza It has remained in the taste of the digital public, especially because in every opportunity it has it appreciates the support they give it and whenever possible it takes the time to pamper them, it is with its content or news that surely more than one of its beauties as they say, they are delighted and above all excited.

It seems that Kim Loaiza, the young celebrity of social networks and the digital age, seemed to be fleeing from her fans, because she had decided to go skating next to her inseparable friend Ely Blancarte and her cousin Ceci Loaiza.

What happened is that the three of them were covering their faces a little to avoid being recognized, but from what the channel says it was precisely the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“The one who tried to cover herself up a bit more.

In the video, which seems to have an error in the reproduction, the background image was frozen and we can only hear her voice, she mentions that the three beautiful young women had gone out to enjoy a bit of the weather, taking the opportunity to skate for a while, so you can hear some people who managed to identify Loaiza.

By doing so far from being bothered by the fact that she apparently did not want anyone to recognize her, some netizens who saw her immediately understood that it was normal to want to spend time enjoying the company of their friends.

The three of them were in a parking lot wearing skates and also a “devil’s skate”, Kim Loaiza was wearing some pretty colorful shorts, but she was also wearing a black sweater and a kind of hood that covered her face completely.

From what could be seen, the three of them knew that they were being recorded, surely one of them wanted to record themselves while they were walking.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

Several of the Internet users commented in the video that the video had gotten stuck, some hinted that it was perhaps due to the fact that Iván always tends to talk about Kimberly and that YouTube itself decided to delete it, others simply would like him to upload it again video to see the full story.

Already speaking in the content of the video, the driver has no information about the Biggest Cuteness being ashamed of her fans or that she is simply hiding from them and even if it were, it is understandable that she would like to have some time to herself and enjoy some outlet, even a small one, next to his friends.

The driver mentions that there would be nothing wrong if he wanted to hide a little and have some privacy to enjoy, because being a public figure on many occasions it is sure that it is something overwhelming to always be giving autographs and giving photos.