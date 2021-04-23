They claim that Kimberly Loaiza has deformed lips! | Instagram

One of the celebrities, musical artist and star not only of social networks but also of content creators is Kimberly Loaiza, who now they claim has deformed lips.

This comment was made recently in a video that was shared on the Es Neta channel on April 21, and has the title: “Kimberly loaiza Are you surprised by showing your lips that you scare your fans for being disfigured? “.

With the title of the video it is already being affirmed that in effect what has been mentioned is true, however it seems that the content is a little different, from minute 7:08 where you can see the news of Kim Loaiza, we will share it with you right away.

The publication on YouTube currently has 10 thousand 090 reproductions and with 81 comments, among which stand out the dissatisfaction of some Internet users who are not exactly fans of La Lindura Mayor and wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja who is also quite a celebrity like her.

Some of the people who commented on the Es Neta video affirm that Kim looks quite beautiful, especially because she already had two babies, the second one a little over two months ago, especially that a person should not be criticized so much because in addition We are now in the year 2021 and no one “hates her” anymore, only a person who constantly criticizes her.

In the video it is commented that once again some Internet users began to criticize her because of her figure, although the host defended La Lindura Mayor just by reading the title of her video, several Internet users were upset with the young man’s program.

Something that he did affirm is that it was already known that the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“It was injected into the lips to make them look a little bigger and that this in turn another close person was in charge of confirming it.

Only that certain people began to share a photo of Loaiza where she was putting her lips together a little, which supposedly looked deformed, but in reality, as seen in the photograph, it is something rather dry and not deformed.

Which is normal when there is a major change in weather or as in the case of the singer and model who tends to travel constantly could also be a factor.

How sad that people make fun of a person’s physique that’s why we are as we are in this world, “wrote a netizen.

Other comments that we found about Kimberly’s situation where they show their support is that each person is free to do what they like in their physique, if someone wants to “fix” something in their body, improve some aspect that is want to improve is something of the most valid, especially since nowadays it is something more than normal.

Not only Instagram and celebrity personalities choose to undergo certain aesthetic arrangements but also ordinary people who want to improve their physical appearance, so no one should criticize others, whether they are famous or not, as in the case of the young star who has been For years she has been harshly targeted by critics, not only for her career but also for her person.

At the moment and as usual the interpreter of “Turn off the light” has not made any comment and surely will not, because she prefers to stay away from this type of situation that there is no point in getting involved, as she has done for quite some time. .