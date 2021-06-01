They claim that Kenya ignored Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja! | Instagram

The team Jukilop made up of the musical artist Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja had been ignored by Kenya Os, who at the time was a collaborator of both when they started with their respective YouTube channels, over time they separated and now it seems that it is Kenya who ignores them.

It was in a video where the news was shared that recently the interpreter of “Your worst nightmare” had ignored them, it was Es Neta who shared the news.

The title of the video was “New Controversy, Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios ignored by kenya | Kenya in Lawsuit with Kunno “, lasts 8:18 minutes, but it is from minute 6:04, we will share it with you right away.

As you well know, the controversy between Kenya Os and the Jukilop team is years old, thanks to the fact that they began to record together the popularity of the three began to grow exponentially, however after certain conflicts they had to separate from Kenya.

Being young, perhaps it was to a certain extent normal that the conflicts began between them, obviously all in a digital way, the followers were divided and to date there is always room to face betrayal and this strong controversy lived long ago.

Much has been said that the couple has smoothed out rough edges with Kenia Os, but that this has been privately, despite this they do not maintain contact with each other, is what Iván Plascencia mentioned in the video.

Recently the young singer, who by the way affirms that she no longer wants to be a youtuber and influencer but wants to focus on her career as a singer and be a representative of Mexico, was participating in the podcast of The DivazaIt was in this space where he supposedly ignored Kim and Juan de Dios.

This is mentioned because she did not want to talk about the subject as she has been avoiding it for a long time in order to provoke more controversy on the subject and not feel that her career has prospered thanks to the conflicts in which she has been involved, which she prefers that It is thanks to your talent, discipline and effort.

Kenya is preparing every day more, it spends it improving and educating its voice as well as the quality of its music videos, it is not like other Youtubers or influencers that if it is okay for them to sing but they do not seek to prepare or improve and abuse the autotune, “they wrote.

It is said that La Divaza was warned to avoid talking about the issue related to Jukilop and although he did not do so directly in the Kenia podcast, he tried to ignore anything related to her a little, for that reason he did not ignore as such. the couple as mentioned in the video title but rather to the topic related to them.

The video already has more than 15 thousand views and 88 comments, it was launched on May 30, on the Es Neta YouTube channel.

Even some of the fans of the couple and the Kenini as it is also called, they mention that the issue should already be concluded, especially if they have already smoothed out rough edges as mentioned previously.

Although it is evident that there will always be people who want to know more in detail about what happened later with the 3 singers, despite this it is likely that they will have to wait even years for the subject to be resumed and that it does not feel “so fresh”.

At the moment, each of those involved has managed to excel in their respective areas and we hope that they will continue to do so as they have been up to now.