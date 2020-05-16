Although President Donald Trump said he hopes to get the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, experts contradict it. Health specialists say Trump would need a “miracle” to get his prediction of when the vaccine would be ready. Epidemiologists have always said that a coronavirus vaccine would take between 12 and 18 months.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that a coronavirus vaccine could arrive in a few months, an accelerated time that prominent health experts and veteran vaccine developers say is unlikely unless a miracle occurs.

“We are looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe sooner,” Trump said Friday during an event in Rose Garden focused on his administration’s efforts to accelerate the vaccine, NBC News reported.

“Vaccine work looks VERY promising, before the end of the year,” Trump tweeted Thursday.

“I think we will have a vaccine by the end of the year,” he told reporters later that day.

But experts say developing, testing, and producing a vaccine for the public would still take at least 12 to 18 months, and that anything else before that time would be a medical miracle.

“I think you may be able to see a vaccine in people’s arms next year, mid to late next year. But this is unprecedented, making it difficult to predict, “said dr. Paul Offit, professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Offit spent 26 years developing a vaccine against rotavirus, a common and dangerous childhood gastrointestinal illness, before it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2006.

He mentioned that vaccine development generally takes decades, but that efforts to counter COVID-19 are being swift – tracked by scientists, pharmaceutical companies and nations – brought together by the World Health Organization to confront the threat posed by the coronavirus. , which has killed hundreds of thousands and decimated economies worldwide.

The coronavirus was first reported by China in late 2019 and spread rapidly. Scientists began work on vaccines in early 2020, and the first U.S. clinical trial began in March.

The doctor. Walter Orenstein, a professor at Emory University and associate director of the Emory Vaccine Center, indicated that a vaccine in less than a year would be a “miracle.”

Although technically possible, he added, it is unlikely.

“There are many things that could go wrong,” Orenstein emphasized.

The doctor. Stanley Plotkin, credited with inventing a rubella vaccine in 1964, said that developing a vaccine from one year to one and a half years was “feasible,” but it depended on the efficacy of the vaccines currently in development and the ability to mass produce them.