And the bomb exploded. Through social networks, they assure that the singer Lorenzo Méndez cheats on his wife Chiquis Rivera, daughter of Jenni Rivera, and uncover photos of his alleged lover.

The entertainment journalist Nelssie Carrillo, through her Instagram account, shared this revealing news and showed several images from the account @secret_lover_of_lorenzo_mendez, which is private and where it is stated that “Lorenzo Méndez makes love to this beautiful model every the time he goes to El Paso without Chiquis ”.

Lorenzo Méndez supposed lover. With more than 140 likes so far, this publication says: “@secret_lover_of_lorenzo_mendez ensures that this woman is the lover of the singer and husband of #chiquis #lorenzomendez so far, both have not spoken about it.”

Below, we present the messages that can be read in the images that the journalist Nelssie Carrillo shared, and that according to the Instagram account @secret_lover_of_lorenzo_mendez, the singer deceives Chiquis Rivera:

“Here is the model with which Lorenzo is unfaithful. No wonder Lorenzo lies to Chiquis every night that he is in El Paso and pretends to be tired and is already in bed at home ready to fall asleep. How clever the X-Lemon! ”

“Lorenzo showing off and walking his lover throughout El Paso. In the mirror you can see that the model is recording with her phone ”.

“Lorenzo lets the mistress drive his Corvette, which Chiquis paid for. You can see that in the 3 photos the girl has the same tatoo (tattoo) ”.

Lorenzo Méndez supposed lover. “A romantic afternoon in the park. How hot they both look. ”

“Another day visiting your lover to go bumming in the Corvette. Lorenzo even let his beloved drive the Corvette. “

“Swimming together all night. Lorenzo still has his wet swimsuit and he wet his shirt. “

“The girl is very much in love and excited every time Lorenzo goes to El Paso and gives her his wallow. She comments that she loves him and put her hearts into it. ”

“Lorenzo has the same look and smile as Don Pedro Rivera as a playboy lover, hahaha.”

“Another romantic night alone in a club in El Paso.”

Lorenzo Méndez supposed lover. The comments did not take long to reach this Instagram account: “Beautiful model? From where? ”,“ I don’t think he is in it, if not, the one who loses is him, Chiquis Rivera is a great wife ”,“ He doesn’t compare to Chiquis !!! I do not think it is true “,” Well, if it is true, what a lie Lorenzo Méndez cheating on Chiquis with this woman. Chiquis is a thousand times better and much more beautiful than this one ”.

Other Internet users were very forceful in their messages: “If Beyonce and JLo are cheated, do not put it on the @chiquis tick, haha, things as they are”, “Haha, that’s right, if those that are Women, the Chiquis asked … all the more reason. If the subject (referring to Lorenzo Méndez) is a first-class drumstick ”.

