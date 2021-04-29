They claim that Frida Sofía entered a psychiatric hospital

Through a video that she shared on her social networks, the journalist Shanik berman states that Frida sofia She is in one of the best psychiatric hospitals being reviewed by experts, in order to verify that she does not suffer from a personality disorder as her family has assured.

“At this moment Frida Sofía is in one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the world with experts to show Alejandra Guzmán that she has no boderline personality, and that everything he has said is true ”, explained Shanik in the video he posted on Instagram reiterating that more will be known about this very soon.

And it is that since the scandal that now haunts the Pinal-Guzmán family became known, some of its members have offered interviews to provide their versions. As it did Alexandra with Adela Micha saying that his daughter was diagnosed a few years ago with this disorder, so has a propensity to lie and he blamed that illness for the accusation that Frida made against her grandfather.

These were Alejandra’s words when she revealed how her daughter would have been diagnosed with this disease: “I remember after a few years that I had to send Frida to a school because they tried to kidnap her and she was just 12 years old; I took her to the best school, which was ´Romsey Homeschool´, in which last year she was diagnosed with ´border personality´. At that time, I went to school and a therapist told me about this condition and since then I have tried to help Frida, to keep her on medication, but sometimes we did not finish the therapy or sometimes we did not take the medicines as they should be ”, she told Adela’s program.

In addition, Enrique Guzman He maintained in the program ‘Ventaneando’ that his granddaughter had serious psychological problems and that it seems inconceivable to him that they would point him out for having sexually violated such a young girl who is also his granddaughter.

That’s why now Frida Sofía wants the accusations against her grandfather, who allegedly touched her when she was only 5 years old, are not ruled out for their supposed mental disorder and that the truth begins to come out once and for all.