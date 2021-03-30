They claim that Brad Pitt shot 95 percent of his action scenes in “Bullet Train”



Brad Pitt.

Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / Getty Images

Brad Pitt he shot 95 percent of his action scenes on “Bullet Train,” according to Greg Rementer, the film’s second unit director and stunt coordinator.

In an interview with Vulture, Rementer rated the Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actor for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” like a born athlete.

Pitt plays one of the hitmen who face a bloody war aboard a high-speed train. The cast includes Sandra Bullock, Michal Shannon, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad bunny.

Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch (John Wick), is based on the graphic novel “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka and was filmed last fall under strict biosecurity measures.