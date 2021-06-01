They claim that Beyoncé and Jay-Z bought a $ 23 million car; it would be the most expensive in the world



Jay Z and Beyonce.

Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The British luxury car maker unveiled the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, a $ 20 million pound vehicle o $ 23 million which has set a new record as the most expensive car and of which only three units will be made.

Although in theory the identity of the buyers will remain secret, several sources in the sector have assured that Beyoncé Y Jay Z have been made with the first of these sports convertibles inspired by the discontinued Phantom Drophead and whose rear imitates that of a yacht.

The overall design of the car is intended to be used on the roads of the Côte d’Azur, which Jay-Z and Beyonce visit regularly and where, if the rumors are true, they will be able to enjoy picnics in the open air thanks to the storage system. for bottles and food – including a compartment for caviar only – found in the trunk.

The Boat Tail even comes with a refrigerator capable of cooling up to six degrees, which coincidentally is the recommended serving temperature of Armand de Brignac champagne, the couple’s favorite, priced at just over $ 75,000 a bottle. A compartment has also been included to store two tables with their respective stools and an umbrella.

At the moment neither the singer nor the rapper have confirmed if they have become the proud owners of these custom four-seater convertibles that have required four years of work, dedicating incredible attention to the smallest details to design and manufacture them in close collaboration. with customers who wanted a unique car.