They claim that Badabun spoke about Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja

The year 2020 was both important and unpleasant for millions of people, especially for Juan de Dios Pantoja and his wife Kimberly Loaiza since they were involved in strong controversies and one of them with the company Badabun, who is said recently shared some views on Jukilop.

Being both two great celebrities and influencers, any news related to them immediately draws attention, especially when another formula is mentioned in the equation, we talk about Badabun.

Es Neta shared a video where mention was made of this matter, this is entitled “Alert! Badabun contacts us and tells us this about Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios “, you can see the main news from minute 8:00, we will share it with you right away.

It was a video precisely where Iván and Melissa appear on the young woman’s channel, they talked about other influencers and youtubers, we are talking about Bryan’s girlfriend who is now part of the Badabun company, where she spoke quite strong things about the Fénix team as well to mention Jukilop.

As you will remember, the Fénix team is made up of:

Daniela Alfaro, 21 years old, Kevin Achutegui, 23 years old, Kimberlt Loaiza, 23 years old, Queen Buenrostro, 24 years old, Álex Flores, 24 years old, Juan de Dios Pantoja, 25 years old, Kim Shantal, 27 years old. age

Surely you immediately associate the members with the exception of Kimberly and Juan de Dios as former Badabun workers, who had a problem with the company and decided to resign having the support of Pantoja and Loaiza.

Now Bryan’s girlfriend shared a video where quite strong things were mentioned about the former members of Badabun who are now part of the Phoenix team, it was said that Jukilop was using the “old school” to create videos, both in the way of owner and use certain marketing techniques to attract the attention of the public, something that not several Internet users will agree is not exclusive to the company.

This young woman thanked the video that had been made since it was about speaking without having preferences for anyone, mentioning what she had had to go through with the company and also with the influencers, she did not give names, she only used the word “talents” perhaps referring to to today team PhoenixWhen talking about Jukilop, the perspective changed a bit.

He began to comment that despite acknowledging that the marriage had also passed through Badabun, both were quite hard-working and that it was thanks to the company that they learned to do many things on their channels such as writing eye-catching titles, dynamics, covers, the content itself, etc. .

It is important to recognize the effort that the couple has made during these years, that although they had some help at the time, they have managed to develop their potential to perfection and that is something that must be recognized, as many people have done throughout of these years.

So far the video has 10,164 views in addition to 77 comments, where apparently Internet users are divided, there are those who claim that it is only a technique to repeat the type of content that the public likes and not because they copy what Badabun has been doing previously.

Despite the fact that Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja are independent in their channels, they surely have certain advice from other people who study the market.

However, it has been their charisma and talent and even their own fans who propose the type of content they would like to see, so they are happy to pamper them.