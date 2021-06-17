They claim that Ana de Armas forgot Ben Affleck and is dating a Tinder executive



Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas returned to being single at the beginning of the year after his romantic relationship with Ben affleck, whom he had met shooting one of his last films, came to an end after ten months together. The latest rumors about her love life suggest that she has also turned the page as quickly as her ex, who no longer bothers to try to hide his reconciliation with his former fiance Jennifer Lopez.

Apparently, the Cuban interpreter has been seeing the vice president of Tinder, Paul Boukadakis, and ironically they did not meet through the dating app, but in a more traditional way: through mutual friends who were in charge of introducing them.

Her supposed new boyfriend, who is four years her senior, lives in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica, allowing them to spend quite a bit of time together before Ana set off for Mallorca last May to shoot his next Netflix movie, ‘The Gray Man’.

