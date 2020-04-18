They claim Scarlett Johansson caused Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to be enemies | INSTAGRAM

Actor Hugh Jackman revealed that his famous feud with actor Ryan Reynolds was caused by Scarlett Johansson while they were filming his movie “Wolverine.”

We know well that the beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest and most sought-after celebrities in Hollywood, because in addition to her indescribable talent as an actress, her unique beauty is what makes her so well known.

However, the valuable fact was not known: she had been the true cause that originated the famous “enmity” that exists between the lavish actors, her now ex-husband Ryan Reynolds and his close friend, Hugh Jackman.

Well, it was in his last interview with the US media that the interpreter of “Wolverine” decided to tell about the moment when the friendship-hatred with the protagonist of “Deadpool” was born.

“I met him at Wolverine and he used to scan him because I was very close to Scarlett Johansson and she had just married Ryan … So when she got on set I thought: You better behave here, buddy, because I’m watching you” she recalled during the conversation, while smiling subtly.

“We started talking to each other that way and everything was intensifying with Deadpool, he was calling me and trying to manipulate me through social networks to do what he wanted,” added the listed Australian actor.

For those who were not aware, or simply had not noticed, for years, Hugh and Ryan make constant challenges and hate statements (obviously as a joke) on their social networks. Which is why Jackman said that he can spend up to five hours of his day thinking about different ways to get even with Reynolds.

One of the most well-known moments of the Ryan-Hugh rivalry, which by the way, went viral at the end of 2018 was when the also singer with the help of actor Jake Gyllenhaal cheated on Ryan by making him believe that he was invited to a party to which He had to wear a “ugly” Christmas sweater, while the rest of the attendees at the event arrived wearing casual clothes.

Clearly, the whole matter of hatred and being enemies is a way of demonstrating how much they love each other and the great friendship they have forged.

