They claim Juan de Dios Pantoja was unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza | Instagram

Through a video that was shared on March 26, it is stated that “again” the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja was unfaithful to his wife Kimberly loaiza, With a Colombian model !.

It was by means of a video that was shared on YouTube recently, on the Es Neta channel, where it was revealed what many Internet users and fans of JD Pantoja immediately began to believe.

“They put the horn to Kimberly Loaiza again, they discover Juan / Mario Aguilar and Kevin are boyfriends”, this was the title of the video that has caused great controversy among the admirers of the couple, we will share it with you right away.

It was from minute 3:20 where the driver begins to speak in relation to the news of the alleged infidelity, clarifying later that he does not believe that they have put “the horn” on Kim Loaiza, so several of the Internet users Those who saw the video were a bit confused because of what is mentioned in the video and what is said in it.

Say the words unfaithful Currently related to the couple made up of singers, youtubers and celebrities from social networks interpreters of the song “Bye bye” Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza is not just anything.

This is because it is not the first time that the 25-year-old has been accused of having been unfaithful to his partner, referring to the alleged infidelity that “uncovered” Lizbeth Rodríguez in 2019.

On March 25, JD Pantoja had released his new official music video titled “Does not enjoy“which is part of the album”Time“This song had already been released, however it was the turn of the official video that many enjoyed, however another segment of its fans were more than surprised because a model appears dancing next to the protagonist.

This video was recorded in Colombia as you will remember, there was a time when Kimberly Loaiza’s husband was traveling alone because she could not do it due to her pregnancy, this video clip was recorded in that city.

Through his stories Juan de Dios clarified that they should not be jealous because he appeared dancing with another person, in this video Kimberly is heard not very happy with what her husband mentioned because he told him that she was jealous.

Regarding the Es Neta video, he began to share some comments and reactions from Internet users who commented a bit annoyed when they saw the images where Pantoja and the Colombian model appear, although of course in the video at no time it is seen that both are they give a kiss or other type of approach between them.

This makes the same fans think that Juan could have something with this girl in the recordings, the video clip was recorded in Colombia and the model in this case is Colombian, “said the host.

The beautiful model is a light brunette, thick lips and big eyes, her hair is long and black, she is a little shorter than Juan de Dios and has curves that would hypnotize anyone, women from Colombia are known to be very beautiful during Years they have won several beauty pageants and are considered one of the most beautiful in Latin America, not for nothing did the singer’s fans express their annoyance.

Kimberly Loaiza herself has shared her opinion regarding the video of her husband and father of their two children, jokingly mentions that she cannot see the video but that her cuteness can and that they could even scold her JD.